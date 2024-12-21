What's at Stake for Brock Purdy when the 49ers Play the Miami Dolphins
Over the past week, the topic amongst 49ers faithful has been Brock Purdy's contract aspirations. It was reported that Purdy is hunting for the biggest QB contract in the NFL, shooting for more than $60 million per season. Given how this season has gone, many Niners fans hate giving Purdy that deal, while others think he deserves it. While this topic is important, it should begin after their game against Miami, where Purdy will receive his big test.
Miami has had a similar season to the Niners, they were expected to perform better than their current record says. Both teams are essentially out of the playoff hunt, but they are completely out with a loss. Both teams have struggled with their identity this season, but have shown small glimmers of their teams' true strength.
Miami struggled to have an identity without Tua Tagovailoa. Tua went out with a concussion for multiple games, but after he returned he looked like himself. He leads the league in completion percentage and since his return against the Cardinals, he has completed more than 70% of his throws each game with 16 TDs and 4 INTs. That is a QB who's being paid the big bucks.
Purdy has similarly struggled with injuries too. Since Purdy suffered his shoulder injury, his passes have looked weaker. He has struggled in big games against rivals and has 15 TDs, 9 INTs, and a 65% completion percentage on the season. That's a big difference in numbers.
That will be the test for Brock, how does he compete against a newly extended QB? Tua isn't one of the better high-paid QBs, he's on a lower tier, but if Brock is supposed to make more than him he has got to perform. Especially given the fact that the Niners are without their big 3 running backs, Purdy is going to be expected to throw the rock efficiently. He doesn't need to do anything crazy, just simple short passes.
What will make it even harder is Miami's pressure. This season Miami's defense ranks 2nd in generating unblocked pressure at 12%. Brock's big weakness this season has been throwing under pressure. His PFF stats drop massively while pressured, in a clean pocket his passing grade is 82.5 but under pressure, he drops to 55.3. His bad throw percentage doubles under pressure. It all gets uglier with pressure.
If he can perform against a team that will pressure him most of the game and outperform Tua, faith can be had in his massive contract. If he can't then we all have to hold hope he performs with a fully healthy team in 2025.