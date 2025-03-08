What the Geno Smith Trade Means for the 49ers
Geno Smith just left the NFC West. What does this mean for the 49ers?
On Friday, the Seahawks traded Smith to the Raiders for a third-round pick. Smith reportedly wants an extension that would pay him between $40 million and $45 million per season, which was too expensive for the Seahawks, apparently, but not too expensive for the Raiders. They're expected to give Smith an extension.
This isn't the best news for the 49ers for a couple reasons.
1. They own Geno. He's 1-5 in his career against the 49ers and that includes a loss in the playoffs. The Seahawks most likely will sign someone who's better than Smith, someone such as Sam Darnold, or they'll draft a quarterback who will be significantly cheaper than Smith (and Brock Purdy assuming he gets an extension). So the Seahawks should get better.
2. If the Raiders give Smith an extension that's worth $45 million per season, Purdy almost certainly will demand an extension that's worth no less than $50 million per season. And the 49ers might not want to pay him that much. Their initial offer reportedly is $45 million per season. Perhaps they don't think he's significantly better than Smith.
Smith's extension and Darnold's extension could price the 49ers out of the quarterback market, which means they could listen to trade offers for Purdy and draft his replacement. Or sign Aaron Rodgers.
The quarterback market will be fascinating to watch this offseason.