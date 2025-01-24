What the Raiders Hiring Pete Carroll Means for the 49ers and Robert Saleh
Good news for the 49ers.
The Las Vegas Raiders just hired Pete Carroll to be their head coach. He signed a three-year deal with a team option for a fourth year according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Which means Robert Saleh will not be the Raiders head coach. So it's becoming increasingly likely that he will take the 49ers' defensive coordinator job.
It was reported last night by NBC Sports Bay Area and The Athletic that Saleh has informed the 49ers that he will become their defensive coordinator if he doesn't land a head coaching job. Now, there are just two head coach vacancies left -- the Cowboys and the Saints. And of those two, only the Cowboys have expressed interest in Saleh.
The Cowboys seem to want to keep offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer because they don't want Dak Prescott to learn a brand-new system. So they could promote Schottenheimer to head coach, but that would be an unpopular move. Or they could hire a head coach who is willing to work with Schottenheimer. Perhaps Saleh would be that coach.
The Cowboys have to be kicking themselves for letting Dan Quinn become the Washington Commanders head coach. He was their defensive coordinator -- they could have fired Mike McCarthy and promoted Quinn to head coach. Now McCarthy is out and Quinn is gone. Perhaps the Cowboys see Saleh as similar to Quinn. They're both energetic coaches who come from Pete Carroll's coaching tree.
Stay tuned.