What to Expect from 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk This Season
Brandon Aiyuk is coming off by far the best season of his career. Will he replicate it this year?
Last year, Aiyuk averaged a career-best 17.9 yards per catch. He ranked second in the league in that statistic behind Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. Aiyuk's previous career best came in 2021 when he averaged 14.8 yards per reception so his performance improved dramatically last year.
And there were reasons for Aiyuk's improvement. First, he was in a contract year. He knew if he played his best, he would be rewarded with a contract extension that would make him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.
So Aiyuk did everything in his power to have his best season. He went to all the OTA practices and was the 49ers' best player in training camp. He outworked his teammates. And the result was a second-team All Pro season and a contract extension that pays him $30 million per season.
But that was last year. This year, Aiyuk missed OTAs, minicamp, training camp and preseason. He actually hasn't practiced once. And that's because he was waiting for his extension, which he got. So his business plan worked. But at what cost?
For Aiyuk to have the best year of his career, he needed the full offseason to get himself in peak football shape. This year, he has done zero football activities with members of the organization. So it's unlikely he'll reach peak football shape until the second half of the year.
Don't be surprised if Aiyuk has a down season by his standards and falls short of 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2021.