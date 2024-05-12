What Will Ricky Pearsall's Role on the 49ers Look Like?
One of the most secured positions going into 2024 on the San Francisco 49ers was at wide receiver.
But beyond that there isn't really any longevity there. That is why the 49ers drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round with pick No. 31. Usually first round picks see a high use role as a starter or as a key contributor immediately their rookie season.
However, Pearsall is going to have to really work to earn that right and even that might not be enough. Drafting Pearsall was certainly for the future, but he has to make an impact in the immediate somehow. So, what will Pearsall's role on the 49ers look like in 2024?
I believe Pearsall will certainly find himself as a punt returner and possibly even as a kick returner. The 49ers want security and playmaking potential there. Pearsall can provide that, but he can't solely be used as a special teams returner.
Pearsall will be used on the offense. Kyle Shanahan will not let him rot on the sideline. The question is how does he find usage for him when he has Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, and Jauan Jennings. And those are just the wide receivers. Giving Pearsall touches means sacrificing ones for those three and from Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle.
Regardless, Pearsall needs some usage in spurts this season. I believe he will get early targets/touches with the ball. That way Shanahan can see how he handles it and if he can impact the game. Over time when defenses lock in on the star's of the offense, Shannahan can circle back to Pearsall.
He'll be especially used when the 49ers have a significant lead, which is likely to happen multiple times. It's been that way for the last two seasons for them. I'd expect Pearsall's season stats to look like 34 catches for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
Of all the players that Pearsall will cut into the most, it is Jennings who I see taking the hit since he will be a free agent after 2024. Pearsall's role will be extremely intriguing this upcoming season. He may be the future replacement for Samuel, but he can't just have special teams be his main experience.