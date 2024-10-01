Where the 49ers Need to Improve on Offense
The San Francisco 49ers ran smoothly on offense in their Week 4 victory against the New England Patriots.
Every player had a strong impact and made a highlight play. It is why they put up 30 points on the Patriots. However, there is an area where the 49ers need to improve on offense. That area is in the red zone. The 49ers are settling for too many field goals when they get there.
They are only scoring touchdowns on 50 percent of their red zone trips. It is a far cry from their 68 percent touchdown rate from last season. The 49ers aren't finishing when they are in these situations.
It is utterly disappointing for an offense that boasts an abundance of talent to not be able to maximize their red zone chances.
The 49ers are averaging 25.8 points per game so far this season. Imagine how much higher that would be if they capitalized on their red-zone opportunities. They need to square this issue away and fast. They are way better than what they have been in that area. Improvement is needed if they want to put teams away early.
Failing to do so will keep their future opponents in the game. So, why have the 49ers not been better in the red zone? Christian McCaffrey's absence is certainly the first contributing factor. The running game isn't hurting with him gone, but the offense as a whole in the red zone and third downs certainly is.
Still, the 49ers have more than enough talent to get it done. It's definitely more than what other offenses in the NFL are fielding. They should be able to execute and finish with what they have. What more could they want?
Kyle Shanahan is a tremendous play caller, Brock Purdy is a top-10 quarterback, Jordan Mason is soaring, and they have three All-Pro caliber skill players. Scoring touchdowns only 50 percent of the time in the red zone and settling for field goals is underachieving.
Not to mention that it isn't automatic for the 49ers to come away with points with Jake Moody as the kicker. He's been good so far this season, but you never know with him. The 49ers have to figure out how they can increase their touchdown-scoring opportunities in the red zone. Maybe they need more play action, better decision-making from Purdy, or better execution in run blocking.
Whatever it is, it needs to improve so that the 49ers can place themselves in comfortable leads more often.