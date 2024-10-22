Where the 49ers Rank in Week 8 NFL Power Rankings
The 49ers currently sit at third place in the NFC West with a record of 3-4. Here's where they rank in the Week 8 NFL power rankings.
SPORTS ILLUSTRATED
11. "Amari Cooper being moved to Buffalo leaves a significant chip off the table for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers, though I wonder if the middle part of this season will be more about Shanahan seeing how Brock Purdy can handle the long stretch without many of his top weapons (we say this like George Kittle hasn’t been outstanding this year). While this isn’t anything a 49ers fan is interested in hearing, this team has had regrouping seasons before and it’s best to have a full evaluation on Purdy before pulling the trigger on that $60 million extension." -- Connor Orr
ESPN
13. "Puni walked into San Francisco and immediately staked his claim to the starting right guard job. It's a position that has been a weakness for much of coach Kyle Shanahan's tenure since 2017, but Puni, 24, has shown early signs of being the solution. There have been hiccups along the way, but he has a 94.5% pass block win rate (11th among all guards), a 73.1% run block win rate (20th) and should continue to improve. That would be significant for an offensive line that desperately needs an influx of quality, cost-controlled talent." -- Nick Wagoner
BLEACHER REPORT
14. "It certainly seems like the 49ers aren't going to catch a break on the injury front this season. They'll be desperate to get a win against Dallas in Week 8 and regroup during the Week 9 bye. That's probably not good news for the Cowboys, but this is in no way a good position for San Francisco, which appears to have lost Aiyuk for the season.
"Even if the 49ers can get healthier—and, of course, get McCaffrey back in the lineup—I'm not sure they're serious contenders. The defense has taken a step backward, red-zone efficiency remains a massive issue, and the post-bye schedule is daunting. San Francisco may still win the NFC West, but that might just mean an opening-round matchup with the Lions, Packers or Vikings, all of whom appear to be bigger threats in the NFC right now." -- Kristopher Knox
THE ATHLETIC
15. "Are the 49ers in trouble? They’ve beaten only one team with a winning record. Brandon Aiyuk is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL. Christian McCaffrey remains on injured reserve. The defense is 16th in the league in points allowed (22.6). Even Brock Purdy looks human. The quarterback posted a 36.7 passer rating, the lowest in his career as a starter. Purdy had a 30.1 passer rating in a game in 2022, also against Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo." -- Josh Kendall
USA TODAY
17. "San Francisco 49ers (12): With WR Brandon Aiyuk lost to a season-ending ACL injury, it's now apparent this crew will never be whole in what is something of a "The Last Dance" situation. Depending on which wideouts can answer the bell in Week 8 against Dallas, the Niners might be relying on the likes of rookies Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing." -- Nate Davis