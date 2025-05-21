All 49ers

Which 49ers Players Will Play in the 2028 Summer Olympics?

The NFL will allow players to participate in flag football at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Feb 2, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC running back Joe Mixon of the Houston Texans (28) carries the ball against NFC linebacker Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers (54) during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC running back Joe Mixon of the Houston Texans (28) carries the ball against NFC linebacker Fred Warner of the San Francisco 49ers (54) during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

NFL players can officially participate in the Olympic Games.

The league passed a ruling that will allow players to play flag football for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

That means there is a good chance that some 49ers players will be able to call themselves Olympic athletes. At least one 49ers player will end up on the United States flag football roster.

There is no way everyone on the roster will be passed over. So, which 49ers players will play in the 2028 Summer Olympics?

Surprisingly, I only foresee Fred Warner making the team. The Olympic Games is still three years away. A lot of the core players on the 49ers now are up there in age.

Warner will be 31 years old when the Olympic Games arrive. That isn't too spry of an age. However, the number of elite linebackers in the NFL isn't in abundance.

It's very likely, or rather I'd bet that Warner is still one of the best players at the position. Plus, his greatest skill is in pass coverage, which is critical in flag football.

Warner should make the team. As for other notable players on the 49ers, I doubt they make the cut. Christian McCaffrey is the first player who comes to mind and would excel.

But McCaffrey will be 32 years old with a ton of miles on his body. A 32-year-old running back is always a red flag. I doubt he will be the same explosive player that he has been.

I don't even think he will come close to his 2023 version in 2025. He will still be an impactful player, but not the Offensive Player of the Year caliber. I fully expect him to fall off with other younger players getting the call.

As for George Kittle, he will be 34 years of age when the Olympics come around. He excels when the game involves physicality. And while he's a tremendous receiver, his game will probably decline in a few years as well.

Other than McCaffrey and Kittle, I don't see anyone else being considered for flag football. Warner has the best chance to make it. Maybe Deommodore Lenoir can if he continues his rise, but that's it.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News