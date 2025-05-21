Which 49ers Players Will Play in the 2028 Summer Olympics?
NFL players can officially participate in the Olympic Games.
The league passed a ruling that will allow players to play flag football for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
That means there is a good chance that some 49ers players will be able to call themselves Olympic athletes. At least one 49ers player will end up on the United States flag football roster.
There is no way everyone on the roster will be passed over. So, which 49ers players will play in the 2028 Summer Olympics?
Surprisingly, I only foresee Fred Warner making the team. The Olympic Games is still three years away. A lot of the core players on the 49ers now are up there in age.
Warner will be 31 years old when the Olympic Games arrive. That isn't too spry of an age. However, the number of elite linebackers in the NFL isn't in abundance.
It's very likely, or rather I'd bet that Warner is still one of the best players at the position. Plus, his greatest skill is in pass coverage, which is critical in flag football.
Warner should make the team. As for other notable players on the 49ers, I doubt they make the cut. Christian McCaffrey is the first player who comes to mind and would excel.
But McCaffrey will be 32 years old with a ton of miles on his body. A 32-year-old running back is always a red flag. I doubt he will be the same explosive player that he has been.
I don't even think he will come close to his 2023 version in 2025. He will still be an impactful player, but not the Offensive Player of the Year caliber. I fully expect him to fall off with other younger players getting the call.
As for George Kittle, he will be 34 years of age when the Olympics come around. He excels when the game involves physicality. And while he's a tremendous receiver, his game will probably decline in a few years as well.
Other than McCaffrey and Kittle, I don't see anyone else being considered for flag football. Warner has the best chance to make it. Maybe Deommodore Lenoir can if he continues his rise, but that's it.