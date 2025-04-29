Why the 49ers Needed to Extend George Kittle
It is done, and surprisingly in timely fashion.
George Kittle and the 49ers have agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2029. The 49ers are giving Kittle $76.4 million with $40 million of it guaranteed.
Kittle becomes the NFL's highest-paid tight end, beating out the deal the Cardinals made with Trey McBride this offseason. It was always going to beat that.
Just like how Kittle was always going to be the first contract extension finalized by the 49ers. Extending Kittle is the easiest one, decision-wise and financially.
The 49ers already know the numbers to beat thanks to McBride's extension. All they had to do was beat it by a smidge, and they did.
The next part was deciding on doing it, which most likely never came down to one. It was a no-brainer for the 49ers to extend Kittle. They needed to do it, whether they believed he only had two quality years left or four.
It's not just because he is coming off an All-Pro season. Kittle is a player whom the 49ers have to keep around for as long as they can. Even at the risk of his talent diminishing due to age, he is the perfect representation and leader of the 49ers.
This is not a player you cut bait with before he declines like Bill Belichick would do on the Patriots. Kittle is arguably the best draft pick the 49ers have made under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch.
So long as those two are here, they have to keep Kittle around. I think Kittle will be due for one more extension from the 49ers. Although it won't be nearly as lucrative as this one, barring that he's still dominating by then.
The 49ers will want Kittle when they transition to their next tight end. I would imagine the 49ers will try to replace him in the draft, but not immediately. Kittle could take on a secondary role and play limited.
He's just that highly respectable that the 49ers should do whatever it takes to keep him around and consider every role they can use him for.
Kudos to the 49ers for getting Kittle's contract done in a timely fashion. I expect the extension with Purdy to get done in the next month.