Why the 49ers had to Extend Fred Warner

Technically, the 49ers didn't have to extend Fred Warner this offseason.

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) looks on in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
It was a rejoicing moment when the San Francisco 49ers finalized a contract extension with Fred Warner.

He is the third domino to fall in an offseason full of extensions for the 49ers. Getting arguably the most deserving player a new contract is cause for celebration.

However, the 49ers technically didn't have to extend Warner. His previous contract was set to run through 2026. He has two more years left on that deal.

Giving a contract extension is typically done to players who are entering the last year of their deal. So, the 49ers could've told Warner that he had to wait next year.

But the reason the 49ers had to extend Warner now is that he ran out of guarantees in his contract. Players want security, and that's why Trent Williams held out last offseason.

Having that guaranteed money and years is everything, which is funny because you hear so much about the annual per year and total value of a contract (like with Brock Purdy) from pundits.

In any case, Warner deserves those guarantees. Even if he had some left on his previous deal, who cares? He's easily worth the new extension and is the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL.

Warner is one of the best players in the NFL, forget his position. Not to mention, he's an amazing leader and perfect ambassador of the 49ers.

He and George Kittle are the perfect cornerstone leaders of their respective sides of the ball. They both are All-Pro players, stellar leaders, and are insanely tough.

Don't forget that Warner played the majority of last season on a fractured ankle. Extending him was already an easy decision, but that made it a no-brainer. Pay that man for putting his body on the line.

Extending him also sets a great standard that the 49ers will cash a player out who does everything like Warner. It will be enticing for others to follow suit, which will tremendously benefit the 49ers.

Warner could've easily been told he has to wait another year, but the 49ers rewarded him and gave him his respect. If they didn't do it this offseason, it would've been a stunning slight.

