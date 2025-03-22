Which Departed Free Agent Will the 49ers Miss the Most?
A handful of players signed away from the 49ers during free agency.
Most of them aren't players the 49ers will be crying over. For example, offensive lineman Aaron Banks. He is a player the 49ers gladly let walk away, especially at his price.
However, there is one departed free agent who the 49ers will mist the most. It is undeniably beloved linnebacker Dre Greenlaw.
When the regular season comes around, he is a player the 49ers will be kicking themselves over. They feel the sting of his departure the most over any other departed free agent.
Greenlaw's impact as a tone-setter and uplifting the players arounnd him will be extremely difficult to replicate. At least, it will this year.
That is where the 49ers will miss him the most. Finding a player who is productive as him will be tough, but will be easier to find than what he provides emotionally.
As Charvarius Ward said to me during Super Bowl 58 week, "the motor of the defense" is Greenlaw. It was on perfect display is half of football played against the Rams in his season debut.
The 49ers will regret allowing him to hit free agency. Sure, they tried to win him back at the buzzer, but that is a bit disrespectful to a player of his caliber and what he's given to the organization.
They should've rolled the dice with him and lived with it if it didn't pan out. Instead, they look extremely cheap and potentially disrespectful for letting him go.
There is also the aspect that Greenlaw wanted to be the lead guy on a defense as The Athletic's Matt Barrows once mentioned. He was never getting that with the 49ers.
Still, if he gets the rightful offer he was seeking, he likely comes back to the 49ers. Now, they will risk looking like fools for letting Denver steal him away.