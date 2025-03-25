Which Free Agent Signings are Most Likely to Start for the 49ers?
The 49ers have lost a whopping nine starters this offseason, and it's still unclear exactly who will replace them.
The 49ers' biggest signing was tight end Luke Farrell -- they gave him a three-year, $20.25 contract. But he's a backup. George Kittle is the starting tight end, of course.
The 49ers' shrewdest signing probably was quarterback Mac Jones -- they signed the former National Champion and first-round pick to a two-year, $7 million deal. But he's a backup too, unless the 49ers have a quarterback competition and he wins it.
So will any of the 49ers' signings actually start next season?
Probably.
Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson won't start, but he'll make an impact as the team's third receiver until Brandon Aiyuk returns (assuming he doesn't get traded). Expect Robinson to catch at least 30 passes.
Cornerback Tre Brown probably won't start either, but he could win the job as the third cornerback, which means he would play roughly 70 percent of the defensive snaps.
The player most likely to start is free safety Jason Pinnock. He will be competing with Ji'Ayir Brown and a rookie for the starting free safety job. And considering how many linemen the 49ers have to take early in the draft, they might not be able to take a safety until late. Which means Pinnock could start.
Pinnock is a former cornerback who fits what defensive coordinator Robert Saleh wants in a free safety. Brown is more of a strong safety who was drafted when Steve Wilks was the defensive coordinator.
Keep an eye on Pinnock this offseason. He just might flourish in the 49ers defense.