Report: 49ers Sign Former Jaguars TE

The 49ers finally have their No. 2 tight end to pair with George Kittle.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are signing former Jaguars tight end Luke Farell to a three-year deal worth up to $20.2 million with $11 million guaranteed.

The knee-jerk reaction is to freak out over this deal. Seeing that Farrell, an unrecognizable name, is receiving over $20 million is a lot.

However, the key phrase is "up to" $20 million. That means Farrell most likely has incentives on his deal based on a specific criteria like performances.

All that matters in this deal is the guarantees. $11 million guaranteed feels a little much, but it isn't crazy, especially if the 49ers get a solid blocker who can contribute as a receiver.

That appears to be their hope that they can get that out of him because he never showed a lot in his four years with the Jaguars.

Farrell recorded 12 catches on 17 targets for 67 receiving yards and zero touchdowns last year. He has actually never tallied a touchdown in his career.

His best skill is as a blocker. Pro Football Focus graded him as the second-best pass blocker in the league. The 49ers may want a player who can free up Kittle on passing downs.

In any case, this deal is a middling one that doesn't generate excitement nor should it be dreaded.

