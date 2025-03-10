Report: 49ers Sign Former Jaguars TE
The 49ers finally have their No. 2 tight end to pair with George Kittle.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the 49ers are signing former Jaguars tight end Luke Farell to a three-year deal worth up to $20.2 million with $11 million guaranteed.
The knee-jerk reaction is to freak out over this deal. Seeing that Farrell, an unrecognizable name, is receiving over $20 million is a lot.
However, the key phrase is "up to" $20 million. That means Farrell most likely has incentives on his deal based on a specific criteria like performances.
All that matters in this deal is the guarantees. $11 million guaranteed feels a little much, but it isn't crazy, especially if the 49ers get a solid blocker who can contribute as a receiver.
That appears to be their hope that they can get that out of him because he never showed a lot in his four years with the Jaguars.
Farrell recorded 12 catches on 17 targets for 67 receiving yards and zero touchdowns last year. He has actually never tallied a touchdown in his career.
His best skill is as a blocker. Pro Football Focus graded him as the second-best pass blocker in the league. The 49ers may want a player who can free up Kittle on passing downs.
In any case, this deal is a middling one that doesn't generate excitement nor should it be dreaded.
