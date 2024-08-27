Which Player Will be the Biggest Surprise on the 49ers 53-Man Roster?
The 49ers have to cut down their roster to 53 players by 1:00 p.m. this afternoon. Which player will be the biggest surprise to make the team?
It seems unlikely that an undrafted free agent rookie will make the team this season. Quarterback Tanner Mordecai, running back Cody Schrader and center Drake Nugent all have talent, but none of them are likely to make the 53-man roster right away. Expect them to land on the practice squad.
Most of the 49ers' position groups are essentially set in stone. They're an older, established team. But one position that is particularly murky is tight end.
The 49ers usually keep four tight ends on their roster. But this year, only two are locks to make it: George Kittle and Eric Saubert. Which means the 49ers most likely will have to keep two of Cam Latu, Brayden Willis and Jake Tonges.
Latu probably will make the team because he was a third-round pick last year, he can block on the line of scrimmage and he had eight catches in the preseason. He might have some potential.
So who will be the fourth tight end?
Usually, the 49ers' fourth tight end also is their backup fullback -- that was Ross Dwelley's role. Now he's gone. And it's clear the 49ers originally thought that 2023 seventh-round pick Brayden Willis would fill that role. But in the preseason, he struggled big time as a blocker and caught just five passes for 44 yards.
Meanwhile, Jake Tonges, who was an undrafted free agent in 2022, caught 9 passes for 63 yards in the preseason and also lined up at fullback sometimes.
I'm guessing Tonges will make the team over Willis and Willis will end up on the practice squad.