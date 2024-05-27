Which Rookie is the Likeliest to Start on the 49ers?
The 2024 draft class of the San Francisco 49ers feels like one of their better ones in recent memory.
At least a few of them have a decent chance to contribute in the upcoming season, but what about as a starter? If there is one thing the 49ers don't do is start rookies unless they are forced to due to injury. But again, this draft class might be able to churn out a starter.
So, which rookie is the likeliest to be a starter for the 49ers in 2024?
I believe cornerback Renardo Green will be the one to accomplish that. There is a vacancy at cornerback for the 49ers. Only Deommodore Lenoir and Charvarius Ward are the constants at the position. It sounds like the 49ers want Lenoir on the outside, which is why they are working Green inside first.
The pathway for Green to start is already in the works. All he needs to do is take advantage of the opportunity. The 49ers are already high on him being the slot guy because of his aggressive nature. It might even be shocking if he doesn't become a starter.
No other rookie has a real chance at starting besides Green. You could make the case for offensive lineman Dominick Puni. He could be the right guard, but that feels like a stretch and it isn't vacant like cornerback is.
As for Ricky Pearsall, he is just a player that will get worked into the offense. He's not starting over Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Safety Malik Mustapha has no chance as well, so it really is Green who has the best chance to start and I believe he will get to.