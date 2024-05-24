What Brock Purdy's Early Impressions of Rookie WR Jacob Cowing are
One of the more underrated draft picks made by the San Francisco 49ers was for receiver Jacob Cowing.
He is a player who could prove to be an impact player in the offense. Cowing can play inside and out, has great speed, and most importantly has crispy route running. It should be easy for Brock Purdy to connect with him for years to come.
So far, it has been a sweet experience for Purdy with Cowing. Following practice on Tuesday, Purdy revealed what his early impressions of Cowing are.
"He's quick. He's twitchy. I'm impressed with just the way he's acted and interacted with guys," said Purdy. "Very smart, very respectful, and a guy that I could tell he is going to get after it in terms of knowing what his job is. And as a quarterback, I feel like you're always looking for a guy that you can trust. So yeah, I've seen that so far from him. I'm excited to see what he can do just in terms of taking off the top and running downfield and everything once we get to it. So, I'm really excited to have him.”
One of the comps that was linked to Cowing was Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett. If the 49ers get anything close to Lockett with Cowing, then he will end up being their best draft pick from the 2024 draft class.
Unfortunately, I am not so sure Cowing will see a lot of the field in 2024. Pearsall is sure to have the edge on him with that. And of course there is Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Jauan Jennings who will be the focal points of the passing game.
Still, there is always a small chance Cowing can see some playing time this year and that will be his chance to steal away some reps.