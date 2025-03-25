All 49ers

Who is the Worst Free Agent Signing by the 49ers?

Of the several free agents the 49ers added this offseason, this is the player who is the worst signing.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell (89) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) after rushing for yards during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Luke Farrell (89) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) after rushing for yards during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
Free agency was minimally utilized by the 49ers.

It wasn't for a lack of additions. The 49ers signed nine players, most of whom will impact special teams and nothing more.

There wasn't really a bad signing by the 49ers except for one. Who is the worst free agent signing by the 49ers this offseason?

It has to be tight end Luke Farrell.

Initially, I thought nothing of the addition of Farrell. The 49ers needed a potential No. 2 tight end alongside George Kittle, and the writing was on the wall that they would cut Kyle Juszczyk.

When they cut Juszczyk, it made much more sense why they added Farrell. He's a strong blocker, possibly better than Juszczyk, but has zero receiving ability.

The 49ers will try to develop him into one to get him as close to Juszczyk's impact. Farrell's addition makes perfect sense with Juszczyk gone because Juszczyk has been the No. 2 tight end the last two seasons.

He more than doubled his alignment rate as a tight end over the last two seasons compared to his first six seasons in San Francisco.

With Farrell, the 49ers get a great blocker who they hope to develop into an adequate pass catcher. That should be the plan so that he doesn't become a predictable player.

The 49ers didn't guarantee $6 million for him to essentially tip the plays. He has to be envisioned to give them some contributions as a receiver to make his addition sound.

However, the 49ers ended up re-signing Juszczyk, which makes Farrell's signing questionable at best. I just don't understand why the 49ers needed to shell out decent money for both players.

The 49ers guaranteed $6 million for Farrell and $7 million for Juszczyk. It makes zero sense in an offseason where they are emphasizing limiting the cash spending.

Meanwhile, the Broncos shelled out $13.5 million guaranteed for Dre Greenlaw. I just don't see what the 49ers are doing here, and it feels like they weren't ready to part with Juszczyk.

It makes Farrell a head scratching signing.

