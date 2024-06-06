All 49ers

Who's Better at his Job: 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan or QB Brock Purdy?

Granted, Shanahan has been coaching far longer than Purdy has been playing quarterback, so it's tough to compare their resumes. But if you had to choose, which person currently is doing their job at a higher level?

Grant Cohn

Jan 28, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates with the George Halas Trophy after winning the NFC Championship football game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Most people would agree that Kyle Shanahan is a top-five coach in the NFL and Brock Purdy ranks just outside of the top 10 quarterbacks. Which would imply that Shanahan is better at his job than Brock Purdy is at his. But is that true?

Consider that Brock Purdy just led the entire NFL in passer rating, which means statistically he was the no. 1 player at his position in 2023. As opposed to Shanahan, an offensive coach who never has produced a no. 1 offense in his career.

Also consider that Purdy won the Fiesta Bowl as a sophomore starting quarterback at Iowa State. As opposed to Shanahan, who never has won a championship at any level.

Also consider that Purdy played well in the Super Bowl despite a running game that averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, an offensive line that gave up nine unblocked pass rushers, a group of receivers who couldn't get open and a head coach/play-caller who choked with the lead in the second half as he has done in multiple Super Bowls.

Shanahan is a chok artist. He has given away three Super Bowls in which he had a lead in the second half. As opposed to Purdy, who is not a choker. He's a winner who has more poise at 24 years old than Shanahan will have in his entire life.

I'm taking Purdy over Shanahan any day.

Grant Cohn

