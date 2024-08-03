All 49ers

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Ranked No. 66 in NFL's Top 100 List

This seems like a fair ranking.

Grant Cohn

Oct 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Now we see why the 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk can't come to an agreement on a contract extension.

The market says Aiyuk is worth no less than $28 million per season, which would make him one of the highest-paid players in the league and the second-highest-paid player on the 49ers. But he's the 8th best player on the team and the 66th-best player in the league according to the NFL's Top 100 list, which is voted on by the players.

Aiyuk is an excellent no. 2 receiver, but he isn't clearly better than Dolphins no. 2 receiver Jaylen Waddle who's ranked no. 63 in the Top 100. In fact, Waddle is much faster than Aiyuk, has similar production and proved he could be a no. 1 receiver before Miami traded for Tyreek Hill. Last year, Waddle was ranked no. 44 in the Top 100 while Aiyuk was unranked.

And that's another reason the 49ers haven't offered Aiyuk as much as he wants yet. He still has had just one special season. And it wasn't completely dominant. He didn't gain 1,500 yards or score 10 touchdowns. He was efficient on the limited opportunities the 49ers gave him, which makes him a high-level no. 2 receiver. Not a true no. 1 who can take over games in the playoffs.

If Aiyuk has another dominant season this year, he surely will shoot up the rankings. He needs to prove that last season wasn't a one-off. We'll see how he plays this year after skipping most or all of the offseason.

GRANT COHN

