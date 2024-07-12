Who Will Return Punts and Kickoffs for the 49ers in 2024?
The 49ers designated return man for punts and kickoffs the past two seasons was Ray Ray McCloud. But he fumbled in the Super Bowl and the 49ers lost, so he's gone and now they need one or more players to replace him.
The kick returner could be Deebo Samuel, although the 49ers have been hesitant to use him in that role during the regular season, presumably because they're worried he'll get injured. Still, he clearly is their best option.
The 49ers also could use Christian McCaffrey as the kick returner, considering he returned 56 kickoffs in college and averaged an impressive 26.4 yards per return. But like Samuel, McCaffrey probably is too valuable to the team to do this job.
So the kickoff returner most likely will be rookie running back Isaac Guerendo. He returned 30 kickoffs in college and ran a 4.33 at the NFL Scouting Combine.
But who will be the punt returner?
The 49ers could go with Ricky Pearsall, considering he averaged a solid 10.2 yards per punt return in college and he won't have many opportunities to catch passes in 2024. Might as well let him do something.
The 49ers also could go with rookie Jacob Cowing because he ran a 4.38. But he averaged a measly 6.7 yards per punt return in college.
A dark horse for the job is veteran Trent Taylor, whom the 49ers signed this offseason. Taylor spent the first three seasons of his career with the 49ers then signed with the Bengals where he became a punt-returning specialist. And he's not bad at that particular job. And he's dear friends with George Kittle.
Don't be surprised if Taylor wins the job.