Why the 49ers Benched Jason Pinnock for Ji’Ayir Brown

Kyle Shanahan revealed why the 49ers benched safety Jason Pinnock in favor of Ji'Ayir Brown.

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown (27) before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Veteran safety Jason Pinnock had been the starter for the San Francisco 49ers through the first five weeks of the season.

However, he was benched in favor of Ji’Ayir Brown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pinnock didn’t receive a single defensive snap and only two snaps on special teams.

On Monday, Kyle Shanahan explained the decision to sit Pinnock in favor of Brown.

Kyle Shanahan explains the decision

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan
Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“We thought Ji’Ayir Brown had been earning some time at safety and we knew with [Malik] Mustapha coming back we were going to start rotating and getting Mustapha in there so he could eventually take that over," Shanahan said. "We know Mustapha is going to be one of the starters out there. It was nothing against Jason. 

“We just knew we had to make a decision to rotate one of those guys with Mustapha and we went with rotating Mustapha and [Marques] Sigle which gave really that week to give Tig his opportunity to play a whole game at safety. The other two had gotten the previous five weeks and we thought Tig deserved it. We thought Pinnock would get into some big-nickel roles, just like Tig had in the previous three weeks. Just big nickel didn’t become a factor in that game the way it played out.”

It makes perfect sense for the 49ers to phase out Pinnock. With Malik Mustapha back, it meant Pinnock or Marques Sigle were going to lose their starting role. 

Rather than pull the plug on the rookie Sigle, the 49ers chose to do it with Pinnock. It’s a bit of a surprising move to me. Pinnock is a player whom Robert Saleh trusts immensely. 

San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6)
Oct 27, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) celebrates after Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (not pictured) pass is incomplete during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Plus, Sigle has been terrible in pass coverage this season. It wouldn’t have been a bad idea to sit him with Mustapha coming back.

However, it seems Saleh is okay living with Sigle’s mistakes. While he has been atrocious in pass coverage, it’s mostly been his ability to make a play on the ball. 

He’s always in position, which is a positive. The 49ers just need him to execute that final step. Meanwhile, Pinnock hasn’t been good in pass coverage either. 

And at least Sigle provides solid run support, along with the hope that he will eventually get to an adequate level as a pass defender. It’s a wise move by Saleh to go in this direction.

Hopefully, Sigle figures it out with his pass coverage sooner rather than later. Or at least, he starts to show a little improvement.

