Why the 49ers Do Not Have QB Controversy Between Brock Purdy and Mac Jones
The most predictable notion for the San Francisco 49ers popped up after their overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. It's a quarterback controversy between Brock Purdy and Mac Jones.
Jones played incredibly well versus the Rams, along with battling through a knee injury, and has led the 49ers to three wins. The offense has looked its best with Jones as the starter.
So, of course, there are people who are taking the low-hanging fruit. Yes, the 49ers have been more successful with Jones, but there is zero controversy on who the starter is.
Brock Purdy is the starter no matter what
Purdy is the starting quarterback of the 49ers, no matter what. Jones can continue to play this well and win games. Once Purdy is fully fit, Jones will return as his backup. And he knows it, too.
"They brought me here to play as a backup, and that's my job," Jones said (h/t 49ers Webzone). "Brock's the starter of this team, and right now he's dealing with something, and for him to go out there last week and play when you know he probably wasn't at full health, he cares about this team. So, I'm just trying to get some wins for him so it helps us down the line, and at the end of the day, that's what it's all about."
The 49ers didn't extend Purdy in the offseason just for him to sit on the sideline. He's going to play, whether Jones is the better option or not.
Even if Kyle Shanahan would like Jones to be the starter, I'm not sure he can make that call. Owner Jed York will want to know why Shanahan is wasting his money. The 49ers would look like fools.
ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, who is known for being tapped into the 49ers closely, said on The Pat McAfee show that Purdy is the guy regardless.
"No, I still think it is absolutely Brock Purdy's job. I don't even think it's a question." said Schefter.
"Mac Jones did say the right things because I think that's the real situation right now, where he's going to be in a situation where he's called upon when Brock's not playing, and he'll step in and play the way he did. It was fantastic. He's got a two-year contract, so he's gonna be there for a couple of years, unless, all of a sudden, he's got value. But Brock Purdy, they just paid, and he's going to be the guy."
There's no way Purdy will be supplanted. With the money tied to Purdy, the real controversy would be benching him for Jones. Any controversial talk is for those seeking chaos.
