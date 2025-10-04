3 49ers Whose Stock Rose in Overtime Win vs. Rams
Defeating the Los Angeles Rams required several players on the San Francisco 49ers to play at a high level.
These players helped raise their stock in the win. However, three 49ers’ stocks rose the most in the thrilling overtime win versus the Rams.
Mac Jones
No other player is deserving to kick this off than Mac Jones. He played incredibly well and factored significantly in the 49ers’ win against the Rams. Jones completed 33 of 49 passes for 342 yards and two touchdowns.
The best part of all is that he didn’t turn the ball over. You would think that would’ve happened given he was playing through pain. Jones not only played well, but he did it with an injured knee for a half and maybe even under the weather.
Jones had already risen, his stock in his previous two performances, but this one takes the cake. He played well, played through pain, and played while getting beaten up by the Rams' pass rush for the majority of the game.
A performance like that goes a long way with the players in that locker room. He has to have everyone’s respect after that.
Kendrick Bourne
Speaking of respect, Kendrick Bourne had a mediocre performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. He registered several drops and struggled as a blocker. He was a total negative against the Jaguars.
However, he had a tremendous bounce-back performance in this game. Bourne led the 49ers in receiving with 10 catches for 142 yards (career high). No one could’ve foreseen Bourne exploding like that.
Not even Bourne. To be able to bounce back like that and put up those numbers after being signed just a few weeks ago is a testament to the player he is.
He wanted to make up for his past mediocre performance, and he did that by completely going off against the Rams. Bourne is a receiver the 49ers can count on moving forward.
Alfred Collins
Last but not least is rookie defensive lineman Alfred Collins. He had by far the play of the game for the 49ers. He forced a fumble on Kyren Williams at the goal line and recovered it.
That’s a play you would expect from a seasoned veteran. Not to mention that Collins is probably only in that situation because Kalia Davis exited the game with a broken hand. For Collins to step up in that moment, in such a clutch way, is fantastic.
He is only helping fuel the validity of how impressive the 2025 draft class is for the 49ers. Davis is likely to be out for quite some time with an injury, so that means Collins will see an increase in playing time.
It’s crazy to see him being the situation after he didn’t get signed until just before training camp, and he missed a large portion of practices early on due to an injury. Now he’s poised to be a strong centerpiece for the 49ers.