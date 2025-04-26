Why the 49ers Drafted Defensive Tackle Alfred Collins
SANTA CLARA -- Alfred Collins isn't your typical 49ers defensive tackle.
He doesn't have an explosive first step nor does he have an array of pass-rush moves. Maliek Collins had those traits and the 49ers released him this offseason because he couldn't defend the run in their Wide 9 front.
Collins is built to defend the run. He's big and extremely difficult to move. After the 49ers drafted him, general manager John Lynch explained what he likes about Collins.
"He's a guy that throughout the process we just really zeroed in on him as a player
and what he could provide at a spot that we needed some help and huge, huge, human being, football player, this guy's 6-5, 332 pounds and 85-inch wingspan, 35-inch arms, he’s got a real skillset.
"We like the fact that in the pass game, he can win quickly, and we think he can develop some skills in the pass rush. He's really adept at batting balls down. He's got just, I think he affects the quarterback in a big way but can be a real presence in the run game...The length that he and Mykel (Williams) have, that’s something we’ve been coveting for a while and to have that now. But I think they’re both guys that move fairly well. So that’s exciting for us."
Collins may not record many sacks with the 49ers, but he will affect the quarterback by pushing the pocket and getting his hands in passing lanes. And he will be an outstanding run defender. And if the 49ers plan to take down the Eagles one day, they'll have to shut down Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. Collins will help them do that.