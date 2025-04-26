All 49ers

Why the 49ers Drafted Defensive Tackle Alfred Collins

Collins may not record many sacks with the 49ers, but he will affect the quarterback.

Grant Cohn

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian congratulated Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) on senior night before the game against Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian congratulated Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) on senior night before the game against Texas Tech at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- Alfred Collins isn't your typical 49ers defensive tackle.

He doesn't have an explosive first step nor does he have an array of pass-rush moves. Maliek Collins had those traits and the 49ers released him this offseason because he couldn't defend the run in their Wide 9 front.

Collins is built to defend the run. He's big and extremely difficult to move. After the 49ers drafted him, general manager John Lynch explained what he likes about Collins.

"He's a guy that throughout the process we just really zeroed in on him as a player
and what he could provide at a spot that we needed some help and huge, huge, human being, football player, this guy's 6-5, 332 pounds and 85-inch wingspan, 35-inch arms, he’s got a real skillset.

"We like the fact that in the pass game, he can win quickly, and we think he can develop some skills in the pass rush. He's really adept at batting balls down. He's got just, I think he affects the quarterback in a big way but can be a real presence in the run game...The length that he and Mykel (Williams) have, that’s something we’ve been coveting for a while and to have that now. But I think they’re both guys that move fairly well. So that’s exciting for us."

Collins may not record many sacks with the 49ers, but he will affect the quarterback by pushing the pocket and getting his hands in passing lanes. And he will be an outstanding run defender. And if the 49ers plan to take down the Eagles one day, they'll have to shut down Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts. Collins will help them do that.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News