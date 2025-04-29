Why the 49ers Drafted Junior Bergen in Round 7
Technically, the 49ers list Junior Bergen as a wide receiver, but that's not why they drafted him in Round 7.
If Bergen makes the 49ers' 53-man roster this year, he'll make it as their primary return specialist. Bergen is one of the best returners in FCS history. He returned 8 punts for touchdowns during his collegiate career and averaged a whopping 16.71 yards per punt return.
After the draft, general manager John Lynch explained what the 49ers like about this small-school prospect.
"Our special teams guys, they both have some Montana roots," Lynch said, "and I think this guy's kind of become this sensation. And they kept talking about Brant Boyer and Colt Anderson kept talking about this kid from Montana and really selling him to us. And they did a really good job. And ultimately at the end it's like, are we going to have a chance at free agency if we don't draft them? Is someone else going to draft them right at the end?
"And so ultimately, I do think and believe that there's added value in returners with the adjustment to the kickoff and the touchbacks coming all the way out to the 35. Probably people are going to be less inclined to just kick it through the endzone, more return opportunities. So, to have a dynamic returner is probably a good thing. And he'll go in there and compete and he's done it really well at the smaller college level. And now he's going to get an opportunity to do it with us.”
Bergen is 5'10", 184 pounds and he was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. At his Pro Day, he ran a 4.56, which isn't particularly fast for a smaller return man. But he's extremely quick and agile and he has a great feel for returning kicks. We'll see if he's good enough to make the team.