Why the 49ers Drafted Nickelback Upton Stout

Stout was projected to get picked in Round 5.

Grant Cohn

Dec 21, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive back Upton Stout (21) reacts after intercepting a pass against the South Alabama Jaguars during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
SANTA CLARA -- Upton Stout was projected to get picked in Round 5.

So when the 49ers took him at the end of Round 3, lots of people were surprised. After they made the pick, John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan explained why they made it so early.

LYNCH: "It was really fortunate that he was still there at 100. It was getting a little hairy, but he hung on...He's got the heart of a lion, and he’s got a lot of qualities we really like and I think translate well to the nickel position. I played with, Ronde Barber and these guys, Upton, I don’t know him that well, he came on a 30 visit and feisty is the word I would describe to his play, his demeanor. And he’s got a lot of juice that was as good a call as we’ve ever had, calling a kid letting him know. Yeah, I think he’s still saying, ‘let’s do it’. So that was fun and good day for the Niners."

SHANAHAN: "We probably see Upton definitely as an inside player. So, that was a big need. The way it fell, especially in the draft, but DMo can do either, but I think it’s easier for a guy when he can stay at one spot. So, we will work that through OTAs and training camp and see how it ends up."

ME: Do you see any similarities between Upton Stout and a young former 49ers cornerback K’Wuan Williams?

LYNCH: "Yes. Good call."

SHANAHAN: "Yes."

