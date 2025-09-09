Why the 49ers had to Extend OT Colton McKivitz
Who says the San Francisco 49ers don't invest in their offensive line?
The 49ers have extended starting right tackle Colton McKivitz. He gets three years for $45 million with $27 million guaranteed.
That's a nice little bit of cash for a fairly polarizing player on the 49ers. But there is an excellent reason why the 49ers had to extend McKivitz.
Why the 49ers extended OT Colton McKivitz
This season may be Trent Williams' last, especially if his Week 1 performance is the new standard. McKivitz was playing on the final year of his deal, so the 49ers would've been facing a potentially serious problem.
They would've needed to fill not one, but two starting offensive tackle spots. That's a disaster plan. Rather than risking that, the 49ers elected to retain McKivitz for the foreseeable future.
He's also not a bad player, especially when he first became a starter in 2023. McKivitz has grown into more than a serviceable starting right tackle.
The cost of signing him may be a little steep, but it's way better than the alternative of having to scramble to fill his spot and potentially pay more for another player.
At least with McKivitz, the 49ers know what they are getting with him and that he's a fit. Plus, he could still improve as he's shown the capability since 2023.
The extension they gave to him would end up looking like a genius move at that point. Look at how much backup left tackle Jaylon Moore got in free agency from the Kansas City Chiefs.
Moore landed a two-year deal for $30 million with over $21 million guaranteed. Now that's some overvaluing right there, but also an indicator.
This is the price of paying an adequate starting offensive tackle in the NFL. It is the second- or third-most important position in football, depending on who you ask.
Another aspect to look at is that the 49ers extended McKivitz because he didn't hold out. Giving him this extension helps cement the new standard the 49ers want to implement.
They don't want players holding out and expecting a reward from it. McKivitz showed up for all of training camp, which is surely part of why he got paid.
Extending McKivitz is a fine move from the 49ers that can eventually look like a genius move. Not every team can have two excellent offensive tackles.
McKivitz is a solid tackle who has shown growth, which breeds hope. Thanks to this extension, the 49ers only have one offensive tackle spot to worry about.