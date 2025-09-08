3 Risers and Fallers From the 49ers' Win Versus Seattle
Defeating the Seattle Seahawks on the road is never easy for the San Francisco 49ers.
It was proven once again on Sunday after a tough 17-13 win. Getting the win was stressful for the 49ers, with a few people standing out each as a riser and a faller.
Risers
Robert Saleh
The 49ers' defense was poised for its struggles against the Seahawks. Relying on so many rookies was already going to make it tough.
But several rookies were missing in training camp and the preseason. Mistakes were going to be made, and at an alarming rate for the 49ers' defense.
However, I completely downplayed Robert Saleh's magic. He had his guys humming, and outside of one series, the 49ers' defense was nails.
I'm sure the Seahawks' offense wasn't that difficult to match up with, but still. For the 49ers to look that solid on defense, it was impressive to see.
It's no wonder the 49ers were Saleh-or-bust this offseason.
Christian McCaffrey
Christian McCaffrey was a variable entering this matchup. His calf injury from a year ago reemerged, which brought a ton of concern for his status in this game and the longevity of the season.
Sure enough, McCaffrey was completely unbothered by his calf injury and was impactful. He went back to his usual 2023 workhorse workload for the 49ers by tallying 142 total yards.
McCaffrey gained 63 of his receiving yards after the catch, generating +16 yards after catch over expected. That's his most YACOE since Week 7, 2023 (+33).
He may have lost a step or is more hesitant, but it's undeniable that McCaffrey is still impactful. A performance like that should make fans feel confident in him, but hopefully, the workload eases up to preserve him.
Dee Winters
Did anyone on the field for both teams look more like a madman than Dee Winters? It makes more sense why the 49ers let Dre Greenlaw walk
They basically had Greenlaw 2.0 in Winters. He was flying all over the place with so much intensity. Arguably, his best play was when he blitzed and obliterated running back Zach Charbonnet.
It's not going to show up on any stat sheet, but that's a tone-setting play. Winters showed a lot of growth against the Seahawks.
He played a big role in why the 49ers' defense was excellent in this game. This season became a whole lot more exciting to watch if that's how he is going to look.
Fallers
Jake Moody
Does this even need to be explained? Jake Moody was completely atrocious against Seattle. He missed his first two field goal attempts of the game.
His first miss stung the 49ers the most. In the final two minutes of the first half, Moody doinked a kick on the uprights from a chip shot 27 yards out.
Seattle would follow up with a field goal of their own, costing the 49ers a six-point swing. Momentum had been shifted and made the game increasingly difficult for the 49ers.
Unfortunately, Moody is going nowhere. Shanahan has already said that they have no intentions of letting Moody go. So, even though he's a faller from the game, he's safe despite the atrocious performance.
Trent Williams
Trent Williams wasn't at his best against the Seahawks. He's allowed to have that. He's earned that, especially since he hasn't played a game since November. But you have to consider: was it rust? Or regression?
Williams gave up a total of 10 pressures across his 38 pass blocks in the game, including three quick pressures. Williams’ 10 pressures allowed are his most in a single game since at least 2018, per Next Gen Stats.
The 10 pressures can be inflated due to Brock Purdy holding onto the ball for over three seconds. But the three quick pressures are the eyebrow raiser.
Either way, this game was a reminder that Williams isn't long for this game. If this performance was more regression than rust, 2025 will look like the last of Williams.
Brock Purdy
I know he's being viewed and talked about as the "savior" of the game, but Purdy was also the reason why the 49ers were in a tough spot to begin with.
In the opening series, he was money. He connected amazingly with Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle. He even showed off his underrated mobility.
However, he proceeded to throw two interceptions in the game and was constantly holding the ball for way too long. His average time to throw was 3.05 seconds. That's absurd.
It's no wonder Williams got dinged with 10 pressures. For as great as he is, he's never going to stonewall pass rushers for that long. Purdy's issues from last season popped up again in this game.
He's a faller for picking up where he left off from 2024, which is forcing throws and holding onto the ball for too long. If it wasn't for Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen playing like a novice, especially on the game-winning touchdown play, Purdy would have cost the 49ers the win.
But I'm sure there is going to be a heap of praise and excuses for him anyway.