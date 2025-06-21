Why the 49ers Haven't Extended Jauan Jennings' Contract this Year
The 49ers made it a point of emphasis to get all their business done before OTAs started this offseason. That's why they extended Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Fred Warner so quickly.
But they didn't give Jauan Jennings an extension. Instead, he enters the final season of his contract. And if he plays as well as he did last season, he'll get a hefty deal when he hits free agency.
That's why Bleacher Report says the 49ers should extend Jennings immediately.
"In 2024, Jennings saw the most targets (113) among 49ers receivers, and he finished with 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns," writes Bleacher Report's Moe Moton. "While Brandon Aiyuk struggled to find his groove early in the season, Jennings put together a breakout performance in Week 3, hauling in 11 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
"After Aiyuk tore his ACL and MCL, Jennings remained productive in the starting lineup. He's going into the final year of his contract. With Aiyuk on the mend, Jennings could raise his stock with another strong campaign. San Francisco should pay him before the price goes up in free agency next offseason."
I'm guessing the 49ers would love to extend Jennings, but probably feel they can't afford him after foolishly giving Aiyuk a four-year, $120 million extension last year. Jennings most likely will command at least $15 million per season, which is not an insignificant amount.
It seems like the 49ers are prepared to lose Jennings after this year. And that's OK. You can't pay everyone.