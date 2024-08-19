Why 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Likes Joshua Dobbs
SANTA CLARA -- After the 49ers' preseason win over the Saints, Kyle Shanahan was asked to evaluate his backup quarterbacks, particularly Joshua Dobbs. Here's what Shanahan said courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.
Q: The backup quarterback job comes down, or it seems to be, between Allen and Dobbs. What did you think of the two of them tonight, especially Dobbs and that big touchdown?
SHANAHAN: “Yeah, I thought they both did well with the reps they were given. Dobbs got to play a little bit more and I thought he did a real good job leading on some of those drives. When Brandon came in, he did the same. It was very similar to last week. The games have been tight, the practice have been tight. So, it’s a good problem we have right now.”
Q: You really haven't had a quarterback, even a backup, who could really run effectively. What does Dobbs’ talent, what is he showing you? What does that add to what you can do on offense?
SHANAHAN: “I think there's a fine line when, Dobbs can make a lot of plays with his legs. When you have a true running quarterback where you can put in all the running plays for them, I don't want to necessarily put Josh in that category. But he is a guy that if you don't honor him, you can run those plays. And if you aren't honoring him in that way and you can run those plays, you're going to get a lot of really good looks, just like he did last year in Arizona and things like that. That's stuff that Sam Darnold was capable of too. You have to have the threat with your legs and stuff. You have to be willing to do it, but it's not something that, you would ever major in with him.”