Joshua Dobbs is the Favorite to be the 49ers' Backup Quarterback
SANTA CLARA -- Joshua Dobbs may have won the 49ers' backup quarterback competition with his performance in the 49ers' 16-10 preseason win over the Saints.
He passed for a game-high 133 yards, plus he rushed for 25 yards a touchdown, improvised and used his legs to extend plays and move the chains. He was exactly what you want from a backup quarterback.
Here's what he said about his performance courtesy of the 49ers' p.r. department.
Opening comments:
“I thought it was a good day. It was just a good day to go out and compete. It's always fun stepping on the field and getting into that environment. That's my goal every time I step on the field. I just go out there, take advantage of the opportunities and let the coaches handle the pecking order and everything else. My job is to be ready when my number is called in whatever role that is. When Brock is in there, it is my job to support him or whomever is in the game from the sideline. So it was fun to be out there, in Levi’s Stadium, wearing the right color jersey this time from my last experience here. It's always good to get a win as well.”
Q: Do you feel like you're most comfortable this time around doing it in this game today?
DOBBS: “I felt comfortable. I think it showed in my play just how comfortable I was. It felt good being able to distribute the ball and make plays with my legs when they presented themselves. I thought the young guys around me did a great job of stepping up. [WR] Jacob Cowing did a tremendous job with big plays and some short passes obviously some went down the sideline. It was great to have a good cast around me to be able to go out there and play.”
Q: During that scramble, where you picked up 11 yards but it felt like you ran 75 yards, what's going through your mind as you're juking three or four guys off of you?
DOBBS: “One, don't get hit of course. That's ideal. Two, keeping my eyes down field and if anyone pops, being able to still deliver the ball. Three, make a positive play for the offense. Ultimately, it's a two-minute drill. The goal is to keep the chains moving. We didn't have a great look with the play that we called. They had a better defense on the play. I was able to get a first down, keep the chains moving, not put the ball in harm's way and set us up for a big play a couple of plays later.”
Q: After flipping into the end zone last week, were you a little bit more cognizant of going down early this time around?
DOBBS: “No. I mean, we're going to get in. When you're in the red zone there is a mentality shift. When you can sniff that end zone you want to do whatever it takes to get in there.”
Q: After a performance like that, is there a sense of relief at all? What do you feel?
DOBBS: “No relief. I expect to play well when I step on the field but I also know there are things that I can improve. That's always my mindset. I play with a lot of confidence because I know I put in the work, the time and the effort into my play. Obviously, my expectation is for it to show up wherever the game is and whenever I get my opportunity. So no relief, now it's ‘hey, how can I improve? How can I continue to pour into this team to be the best me that I can be in whatever capacity that is?’ So, yeah, no relief. We're still hungry. It's a preseason game. It's good to have a good performance, but we gotta keep this thing moving in the right direction.”
Q: What’s the most improved aspect that you can put your finger on? What's the most encouraging thing you can put your finger on through the first two games?
DOBBS: “I think just being able to feel comfortable in the new offense. I kind of said it. Just based on my journey in the last couple of years, it was good to have a whole spring and whole camp with the offense. It was good to go out and execute that same offense once you get to games instead of trying to figure out your teammates’ names on the fly. I think that provides a different level of comfort especially at the quarterback position. So, to be able to go through a consistent spring, with a great staff and great teammates and to be able to go out and execute in the same offense, it definitely feels good.”