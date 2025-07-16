Why the 49ers Likely will Give Jauan Jennings a Short-Term Extension
The 49ers have to make a decision about Jauan Jennings in the next week or two.
He wants a contract extension or a trade -- one or the other. And multiple teams already have called the 49ers to gauge their interest in trading Jennings, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who says the 49ers have no interest in trading their leading receiver from last season.
I'm also assuming the 49ers don't want this contract drama to overshadow training camp the way Brandon Aiyuk's contract drama ruined camp last year. So it seems likely the two sides will come to an agreement. And that agreement could be a short-term extension, according to Bleacher Report.
"The 49ers traded Deebo Samuel to the Commanders early in the offseason and are unlikely to have Aiyuk back for the start of the regular season," writes Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox. "This would make Jennings, second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall and tight end George Kittle Purdy's top targets for Week 1.
"If Jennings is unwilling to play without a new deal, though, it complicates things for San Francisco pretty significantly. After dealing with Aiyuk's 2024 holdout and eventually caving to his demands by overspending—he had just two 1,000-yard campaigns and secured an extension worth $30 million annually—the 49ers probably won't be eager to give Jennings a long-term extension after one good season.
"A one-year extension and/or a substantial 2025 pay bump over the Tennessee product's $1.2 million base salary would make the most sense, with a trade serving as Plan B.
"The 49ers would be better off keeping Jennings, but trading him would be more logical than giving him Aiyuk money after a strong-not-spectacular year."
Knox makes some good points, but there's no way Jennings could command Aiyuk money. I doubt Jennings even could command George Kittle money, which is $19.1 million per season. Instead, I'm guessing Jennings wants No. 2 wide receiver money, which is roughly $15 million per season. And the 49ers can afford that.
The 49ers gave Jennings a two-year extension before last season. Don't be surprised if they give him another two-year extension before this upcoming season.