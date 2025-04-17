Why the 49ers Might Draft Kansas State Running Back D.J. Giddens
The 49ers probably will draft another running back in Round 4 this year.
Last year, they drafted running back Isaac Guerendo at the end of Round 4, and he had a promising rookie season, but he couldn't carry the offense when Christian McCaffrey was out. Both McCaffrey and Guerendo had lots of injuries last season. And without a dominant running back, the 49ers offense falls apart.
Which means the 49ers almost certainly will take a running back no later than Round 4. Don't be surprised if they take D.J. Giddens from Kansas State.
Giddens currently is projected to get drafted in the middle of Round 4 because this year's class of running backs is incredibly deep. At the Combine, he ran a 4.43 at 212 pounds, so he's fast. He also has burst with his first few steps and he's explosive. And he's one of the most elusive running backs in the draft.
In addition, he's a terrific receiver. In college, he averaged 11.7 yards per reception, which shows that he wasn't just a mere checkdown target. He's a receiver who can run routes and catch passes downfield, similar to McCaffrey.
With the ball in his hands, Giddens almost always makes the first defender miss in space. That's the mark of a successful player. He should fit right into the 49ers' offense that depends so heavily on yards after the catch.
Giddens is the kind of dual-threat athlete that Kyle Shanahan can get the most out of.