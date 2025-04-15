Why the 49ers Might Draft a Wide Receiver in Round 1
The 49ers have dire needs they must address for 2025, but they also have to look toward the future, because 2026 will be more important to them.
The 49ers probably aren't giving up on 2025 before it starts considering they still have lots of good players and their schedule looks easy on paper. But they have more than $85 million in dead cap space, they just lost nine starters and signed zero replacements.
So it seems like the 49ers might not have the highest expectations for themselves this year. However, if they play their cards right this year, their Super Bowl window could open up again in 2026.
Which brings us to the wide receiver position. The 49ers don't currently need one -- they have Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk. But Jennings might not be on the team next season -- he'll be a free agent in 2026. And Aiyuk might get traded next offseason after he makes his comeback from a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus.
In 2026, the 49ers almost certainly will need a new starting wide receiver to pair with Pearsall. So they could wait until next year to get one, or they could draft one this year.
That's why the 49ers could draft a wide receiver with the 11th pick. They might be more concerned with the needs they'll have a year from now than the needs they currently have. And with the 11th pick in the upcoming draft, a wide receiver could be the best player available if Tetairoa McMillan falls to them.
Don't be surprised if the 49ers draft a wide receiver in Round 1 for the second year in a row.