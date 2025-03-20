Why the 49ers Probably will Draft a Defensive End in Round 1
The 49ers could take any position with the 11th pick in the upcoming draft, but past successes and failures might compel them to take a defensive end. Here's why.
John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan could take an offensive tackle, but the one OT they drafted in Round 1 was Mike McGlinchey and he was a huge disappointment who didn't get a second contract from the 49ers.
Lynch and Shanahan also could draft a defensive tackle, but the two DTs they've taken in Round 1 are Solomon Thomas and Javon Kinlaw who are two of the worst picks in franchise history.
Lynch and Shanahan also could take a defensive back, but they've never drafted a DB in Round 1. The earliest they've drafted one was at the end of Round 2 last year when they took Renardo Green.
That's why it's highly likely the 49ers will take a defensive end with the 11th pick. The one DE they've drafted in Round 1 is Nick Bosa, and he has been a tremendous success. Meanwhile, all the defensive ends Lynch and Shanahan have drafted after Round 1 have been busts. Think Drake Jackson and Robert Beal Jr.
The 49ers desperately need a starting three-down defensive end after releasing Leonard Floyd and failing to sign Joey Bosa. Expect them to take a long, hard look at Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M, Mykel Williams from Georgia and Jalon Walker from Georgia.
