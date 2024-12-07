Why 49ers QB Brock Purdy Loves Throwing to Jauan Jennings
How many wins would the 49ers have this season if they didn't have Jauan Jennings? Two or three?
At 5-7, their season has been a huge disappointment. But without Jennings, it would have been a nightmare, because he has become the no. 1 wide receiver on the team. He currently leads the team in targets (70), catches (50) and receiving yards (684).
How did Jennings become Purdy's go-to guy?
“I think he does a good job with using his frame and creating separation with just how big he is," Purdy said this week. "And he’s a guy that I feel like has actually got some underrated speed. And it may not look like that, but he really does. He gets up on guys quick and gets out of cuts pretty well. And his radius for the ball and stuff is really good. So, definitely trusting him. He’s an easy guy, as a quarterback, to see, run his routes as a target, know where he is going to be and just give him a chance and he'll come down with it. And so, we've definitely grown in that area but would like to continue to get him more targets and get him the ball whenever we can, in the right matchups, in the right situation.”
Notice that Purdy repeatedly mentioned Jennings' big frame and that he's easy to see from the pocket. Remember, Purdy is relatively short for a quarterback so it's no wonder he tends to throw to taller receivers such as Jennings and Kittle.
The 49ers should keep that in mind when they draft receivers in the future.