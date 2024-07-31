Why 49ers QB Brock Purdy Throws So Many Interceptions in Training Camp
Brock Purdy is a gamer.
We've seen him play for a season and a half and we know he's a terrific quarterback. There's no question about it. Plus he's a perfect schematic and financial fit on the 49ers. And yet he's not a great "practice player." In fact, he tends to throw lots of interceptions in training camp, including seven in the past two practices. Why?
There are a few reasons.
First, he tries things in practice that he wouldn't necessarily attempt in real games. He tests his arm strength and learns which receivers he can trust to get open and win contested catches.
Second, he faces the 49ers defense which is elite. It can cover the 49ers' elite weapons and it can overwhelm the 49ers' underwhelming offensive line, so Purdy has to force quick passes to receivers who aren't open and that leads to interceptions.
Finally, the 49ers don't game plan for practices and every quarterback benefits from a good game plan. Plus Kyle Shanahan is one of the best at scripting the first 25 plays of a game. So Purdy is working from a deficit in practice where he rarely gets to work with his full supporting cast. Someone almost always has the day off.
During the regular season, Purdy usually has all of his elite weapons plus his future Hall of Fame left tackle, so someone is open on every play. He just has to find the open man and deliver the ball accurately and on time, which he can do. A lot of quarterbacks could do that if they played with Purdy's weapons.
But Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk haven't practiced yet this offseason. So instead of having six All Pros around him, Purdy has four -- Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk. And Purdy doesn't play as well when he has less than five or six All Pros at his disposal.
Last season, Williams and Samuel missed three games at the same time, and during their absence Purdy's quarterback rating was 77.9 and the 49ers lost all three games.
Purdy never has played a game without McCaffrey. So the only time we get to see Purdy play without his full supporting cast is during practice, and that's when he throws most of his interceptions.
Makes you wonder how he'll play when the 49ers give him $60 million per season and can't afford to surround him with six All Pros anymore.