Why 49ers Rookie Marques Sigle is Bound to be a Starter
Only one more week (eight days).
Just one more week until the San Francisco 49ers begin their 2025 campaign. They will finally get to back up the words of rewriting their wrongs from the mediocre 2024 season.
However, it isn't going to be easy at all. That is largely due to the abundance of rookies the 49ers have. It's unlikely many of them will hit the ground running or figure it out this season.
But there is one 49ers rookie who has been ascending since the start of training camp. This rookie is someone whom Robert Saleh has seen substantial growth out of.
49ers Rookie Marques Sigle is Bound to be a Starter
Safety Marques Sigle is the rookie who has been impressing Saleh with his growth. At his last press conference, Saleh was asked specifically what that growth has been for Sigle.
“Communication. Just being on your job, being able to communicate on the sideline when something happens, to have the recall to have those conversations," Saleh said. "It happened at practice today, we were talking about a route on how to play a certain route concept.
"He basically cut me off to talk about what his technique was, what he could have done better, where he was in the play, and you come back in and you watch the play really quick and it’s like ‘alright,’ he's recalling it, he’s understanding it, he’s understands where his body's at."
This is the perfect trait for Sigle to develop under the constraints of training camp. It shows his intellect and ability to recognize what's going on, even if he fails to execute it.
That is going to make Saleh's job easier and trust Sigle more. Sigle can make a mistake on a play, but will be more likely to correct it the next time since he knows how to self-coach.
"There's going to be a lot of those moments where he is like, ‘man, I could have.’" Saleh said. "We all trust that if he's in the same situation he was in practiced today that he'll be in the position that he knows he should have been in. They’re all really cool in that regard.”
Sigle looked solid in the preseason and has only garnered increased praise from his coaches. He likely ends up as the starter thanks to that.
He may have his struggles early on. Rather, it should be expected. But with his ability to understand thanks to his communication and self-coaching, he will allow himself to ascend as the season progresses.