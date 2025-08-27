All 49ers

5 Players That can Propel the 49ers Into Elite Form

If all or a few of these five players can perform well in 2025, it will dramatically help the 49ers attaining an elite form.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
2025 has a fair chance for the San Francisco 49ers to make the playoffs.

However, that is largely due to their schedule being weak. It doesn't make them an elite team for making the playoffs by beating those teams, just good enough to beat lowly teams.

The 49ers are still a ways out from returning to elite form. To get there, they will need these five players to play extremely well to propel them.

5 Players that can propel the 49ers into elite form

Bryce Huff

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff (0) against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Remember how amazing the 49ers defense was in 2019 with Dee Ford and Nick Bosa? Those two, along with DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead, were largely why the defense was elite. That’s exactly what the 49ers are banking on with Bryce Huff. 

Kyle Shanahan likened Huff to Ford, which makes sense. They both are speed rushers and can excel playing for Robert Saleh. If Huff can rekindle his 2023 form, where he played the best ball of his career, tallying 10 sacks and 68 pressures, it will unlock so much for the 49ers.

Marques Sigle

August 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Safeties across the NFL are becoming devalued, but under Saleh, a quality safety is integral. Look at how the defense was with Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt. Neither were elite players, but they were solid and skilled thanks to their versatility. That’s exactly what the 49ers are hoping to get with rookie Marques Sigle.

It’s a lot to put on his plate, but he’s responded well so far. He’s got the ability to fire downhill and execute clean tackles. All he needs now is to tighten up his pass coverage with his eyes and play recognition. If he can do that, yards will not come easily against the 49ers.

Dee Winters

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters answers questions from reporters following the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Having just Fred Warner as the only noteworthy linebacker last year wasn’t enough for the 49ers. He needs help. It can’t just be him. Another impactful linebacker next to Warner does wonders for the defense. Just look at the limited action Dre Greenlaw gave them.

That is why Dee Winters can help propel the 49ers into an elite unit. He doesn’t need to be that right off the bat, but evolving into an impactful player where he’s defending the run well and is smooth in pass coverage can open it up for Saleh. Plus, it ties up a loose end in the middle of the field by making it a strength and not a weakness. 

Upton Stout

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Upton Stout (20) runs a play during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The last defensive player who can help propel the 49ers is rookie Upton Stout. To this day, the most underrated player on the 49ers, to me, was cornerback K’Waun Williams. He was tremendous in run support and pass coverage. The best part of all was his IQ.. It’s no wonder Stout reached out to him in the offseason.

Stout recognizes not only that Williams was a sweet player but also how critical the nickel corner is in Saleh’s defense. The 49ers have been high on Stout, and if he lives up to that hype, the 49ers will have themselves an unfair secondary.

Brock Purdy

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) works on passing drills during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Last but not least is Brock Purdy. No one on the team will play a larger influential role in propelling the 49ers into elite form than him. He can mask so many of the issues the 49ers have on both sides of the ball.

All he has to do is take care of the football with cleaner decision-making and playing within himself, with playmaking moments occasionally. It’s what led him to be an MVP finalist in 2023. Of course, he can be better than what he did in 2023; it would be astronomical for the 49ers.

Points will be scored at will, time of possession will be fairly dominant, and everyone will get to shine if they play accordingly. It’s a lot to ask from him, but it’s the standard of a highly paid quarterback, and one that’s within reach for him to attain.

