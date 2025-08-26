All 49ers

Why Brock Purdy Will Successfully Bounce Back in 2025

Brock Purdy is poised to bounce back from his 2024 down year in 2025. Here is why.

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) works on passing drills during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) works on passing drills during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Brock Purdy played a significant factor in the San Francisco 49ers being mediocre in 2024.

He didn't come close to the MVP finalist version that he was in 2023 en route to a Super Bowl. Injuries to players around him played a part in that, but his down year was largely his fault.

2024 was the first time Purdy ever had to play without Christian McCaffrey. Of all the injuries that impacted Purdy the most, it was McCaffrey.

The run game for the 49ers didn't take too much of a step back with Jordan Mason. It was still an effective unit. But Purdy didn't play like his usual self with McCaffrey out.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off to running back Christian McCaffrey (23).
Jul 23, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands off to running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during the first day of training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

McCaffrey's absence affected Purdy mentally more than anything. Instead of playing within himself, Purdy was doing too much. He was trying to make up for the explosive plays that McCaffrey was responsible for.

As a result, Purdy was holding onto the ball too long and making errant decisions. He was trying to be too much of a playmaker when that isn't his game. It's a point I've noted in numerous articles since the middle of the 2024 season.

Brock Purdy will successfully bounce back in 2025

Sure enough, Purdy acknowledged that was his issue in 2024, and that is why he will successfully bounce back in 2025.

“I was trying to do too much," said Purdy to The MMQB's Albert Breer. "I felt this pressure on myself that I need to be this Superman-type guy, and go out and make plays off schedule.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before a preseason game.
Aug 16, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) warms up before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"There were some moments when I was like, 'Dude, you’ve got to go back to the basics. It doesn’t matter who’s out there. The way Kyle calls plays, you run it right, just like your rookie year, and it works. Stick to that and be consistent. Don’t go searching because Christian is out of this game, and you think you have to go replace him.'”

Purdy perfectly recognized his problem last season and knows how to mitigate it. That means, if McCaffrey or any other reliable star is out, he won't fall into the temptation of being Superman.

There were plenty of instances last season where Purdy needed to check it down or hit the underneath receiver. Instead, he kept looking past the sticks in an attempt to execute a chunk play.

Understanding his issues from last season shows how mature and wise Purdy is. There should be a lot of confidence in him performing well in 2025.

The lows of 2024 have acted as a learning experience for him. Now that he has learned what not to do, it will aid him in becoming the solid and occasional playmaking quarterback he's accustomed to.

Read more 49ers on SI

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News