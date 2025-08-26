Why Brock Purdy Will Successfully Bounce Back in 2025
Brock Purdy played a significant factor in the San Francisco 49ers being mediocre in 2024.
He didn't come close to the MVP finalist version that he was in 2023 en route to a Super Bowl. Injuries to players around him played a part in that, but his down year was largely his fault.
2024 was the first time Purdy ever had to play without Christian McCaffrey. Of all the injuries that impacted Purdy the most, it was McCaffrey.
The run game for the 49ers didn't take too much of a step back with Jordan Mason. It was still an effective unit. But Purdy didn't play like his usual self with McCaffrey out.
McCaffrey's absence affected Purdy mentally more than anything. Instead of playing within himself, Purdy was doing too much. He was trying to make up for the explosive plays that McCaffrey was responsible for.
As a result, Purdy was holding onto the ball too long and making errant decisions. He was trying to be too much of a playmaker when that isn't his game. It's a point I've noted in numerous articles since the middle of the 2024 season.
Brock Purdy will successfully bounce back in 2025
Sure enough, Purdy acknowledged that was his issue in 2024, and that is why he will successfully bounce back in 2025.
“I was trying to do too much," said Purdy to The MMQB's Albert Breer. "I felt this pressure on myself that I need to be this Superman-type guy, and go out and make plays off schedule.
"There were some moments when I was like, 'Dude, you’ve got to go back to the basics. It doesn’t matter who’s out there. The way Kyle calls plays, you run it right, just like your rookie year, and it works. Stick to that and be consistent. Don’t go searching because Christian is out of this game, and you think you have to go replace him.'”
Purdy perfectly recognized his problem last season and knows how to mitigate it. That means, if McCaffrey or any other reliable star is out, he won't fall into the temptation of being Superman.
There were plenty of instances last season where Purdy needed to check it down or hit the underneath receiver. Instead, he kept looking past the sticks in an attempt to execute a chunk play.
Understanding his issues from last season shows how mature and wise Purdy is. There should be a lot of confidence in him performing well in 2025.
The lows of 2024 have acted as a learning experience for him. Now that he has learned what not to do, it will aid him in becoming the solid and occasional playmaking quarterback he's accustomed to.