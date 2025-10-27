Why the 49ers shouldn't panic after losing to the Houston Texans
Although this is the 49ers' third loss of the season, their Week 8 defeat to the Houston Texans should raise some alarm bells.
The season is by no means over. With a 5–3 record, the 49ers are still in a favorable position, and we’re only approaching the halfway point of the schedule.
The performance against the Houston Texans highlighted several areas that need improvement. The 49ers are learning to cope without their two main defensive stars, Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, for the remainder of the season. Losing both so early could suggest the team may explore a trade before the deadline to help support the rookies.
That aside, the Texans loss marked the first defeat of the season for tight end George Kittle, who was playing his second game back after a Week 1 hamstring injury.
He was one of the few players who performed at a decent standard, but the defeat showed that his influence extends far beyond what he does on the field.
Although he blamed the offense for the defeat in a separate line of questioning, Kittle emphasized that it’s now a matter of coming together and learning how to improve.
"I'm a big 24-hour rule guy. Whoever started that was a genius," he shared with reporters following Sunday's loss.
"You can be sad and depressed about it for 24 hours and let it go. You can't do anything to change it. All you can do is learn from it. That's all we're going to do, I hope.
"There are opportunities all over the football field. There is. There are so many places to learn from it. It's a humbling sport. Look at yourself in the mirror. What did I do wrong? What can I get better at?
"If it's something you're going to let anchor you down, it's going to be tough football for us moving forward.
"Hopefully, we have guys who can let it go after our meeting on Monday, and we can move into the rest of the week with a fresh start. Hopefully, there is a chip on our shoulder. Hopefully, we practice hard. I think we will.
"We have bright and aggressive guys in the building and guys that want to win."
The turnaround between NFL games is always short, especially with back-to-back matchups in Houston and New York on opposite sides of the country. Yet the troubling signs from the offense serve as a reminder that the problem has long been there this season.
The 49ers lost to the better team, but there’s no need for panic after what has been a strong start to the season. Ricky Pearsall and Brock Purdy are both nearing returns after their respective long-term injuries. This should help with better offensive output.