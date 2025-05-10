All 49ers

Why the 49ers Signed Veteran Left Tackle Andre Dillard

Whatever Trent Williams decides to do, they're covered.

Grant Cohn

Oct 1, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Andre Dillard (71) waits to take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
I'm not saying Trent Williams will retire any time soon. But if he were to call it a career in the next few months, the 49ers would be prepared for life without him.

On Friday, they signed veteran left tackle Andre Dillard who was a first-round pick in 2019. But in his entire career, he has started just 19 games. Last season, he played a mere 13 snaps for the Packers. And now, he's on his fourth team. Still, he's a veteran with pedigree.

In addition, the 49ers signed left tackle D.J. Humphries shortly after the NFL Draft. Humphries was a first-round pick in 2016 and has started all 100 games in which has appeared during his career. But he tore his ACL and missed most of last season. Now, he's 31. Still, he's a veteran with a track record of success.

So the 49ers suddenly have three left tackles on their roster -- Dillard, Humphries and Williams. Most likely, only two will make the final roster. Which means Dillard and Humphries can compete for that spot during training camp considering Williams almost certainly won't practice. He hasn't participated in training camp in years. Dillard and Humphries can take all the reps at left tackle and the best one can make the team.

Or, if Williams were to unexpectedly retire in the next month or so, the 49ers already would have his replacements on the roster. The 49ers say that Williams intends to play this season, but Williams hasn't said a word on the record since October of last year.

