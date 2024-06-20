Why 49ers TE George Kittle Lost Nearly 30 Pounds of Muscle in March
George Kittle's offseason has been intense.
First, he learned that he played through a torn core muscle in the second half of the season. Then after the 49ers lost the Super Bowl, he had surgery to repair his core muscle and also rehabbed injuries to his shoulder, rib and toe. During this time, he couldn't lift for roughly a month, and so he lost nearly 30 pounds of muscle.
“I couldn’t lift,” Kittle recently said. “I couldn’t do any upper body because of my shoulder and my rib, and I couldn’t do lower [body] because of my core surgery. … I didn't lift from the Super Bowl until like almost mid-March. I went a month without doing anything, I wasn’t supposed to do anything.”
Kittle said that he has regained 20 pounds of the 30 that he lost, which means he still needs to put on 10 more pounds of muscle before the season begins in September, which seems doable for an elite athlete such as Kittle.
Still, it's incredible how much work Kittle has to put in to maintain his physique. If he misses just one month of lifting, he turns into a wide receiver. He literally has to lift all the time to have the body of a tight end.
When Kittle retires, I wouldn't be surprised if he loses 30 or 40 pounds and walks around at 210 to 220 pounds.
I wonder if Kittle will play at a lighter weight as he gets older in an effort to remain durable.