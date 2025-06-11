Why 49ers WR Jacob Cowing's Stock is Rising
One of the numerous players that the San Francisco 49ers are banking on ascending in 2025 is wide receiver Jacob Cowing.
The 49ers have a question mark at the position entering the upcoming season. Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. Only Jauan Jennings is their true constant at the position.
It is up to the young wide receivers like Cowing, Ricky Pearsall, and even Jordan Watkins to solidify the position. Cowing appears to be on track to accomplish that so far.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan has taken notice of Cowing following Day 1 of minicamp. He was asked about how Cowing looks, and his answer raised Cowing's stock.
“Jacob, I thought put in some of the most work that anyone did over the offseason," Shanahan said. "Just as far as doing it before Phase One started and then continuing it through One, Two, and Three. And I think it's really transferred over into those OTA practices.”
For Shanahan to notice how vastly improved Cowing is, especially to believe he is the most, is riveting. Shanahan will not let Cowing's work go unrewarded.
That lets Shanahan know that Cowing wants to be an impactful player for the 49ers. That Cowing's work ethic is stupendous.
Do not be surprised if there are reports of Cowing being given opportunities on the offense. Shanahan will want to reward him for his work by giving him some chances to showcase himself.
If Cowing takes advantage while Shanahan is already tuned into him, he will gain traction towards being a reliable role player on the offense.
For now, getting Shanahan's attention is everything for him. Cowing's stock is rising as the 49ers take one last little break before kicking off training camp.