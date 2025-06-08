All 49ers

Will Jordan Watkins Surpass Ricky Pearsall on 49ers' Depth Chart?

Grant Cohn

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jordan Watkins (11) smiles as he scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Ole Miss defeated Duke 52-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ricky Pearsall has a golden opportunity to replace Deebo Samuel in the 49ers' starting lineup this year, but he's injured.

Pearsall pulled his hamstring before OTAs and will be out until training camp. He also missed most of last offseason with hamstring and shoulder injuries. Then, he got shot and missed the first seven games of the season.

For one reason after another, Pearsall hasn't been able to develop consistently yet in his career. He had a terrific performance in Week 17 against the Lions when he caught 8 passes for 141 yards and 1 touchdown, but that was the only 100-yard game of his rookie season. He's still a major question mark, and he needs a full offseason to reach his full potential as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Jordan Watkins is fully healthy and just put on a show at OTAs. Even Brock Purdy said that Watkins is balling. He's having the kind of offseason Pearsall needs to have at some point in his young career.

If Watkins stays healthy and continues to improve, he just might surpass Pearsall on the depth chart, particularly if Pearsall can't stay healthy. Because it doesn't matter anymore that he was a first-round pick. The 49ers have to play the best players, and Pearsall can't prove he's the best unless he practices consistently.

So far, Watkins looks faster and more durable than Pearsall. In addition, Watkins is two years younger than him.

Pearsall better bring his A-game to training camp.

GRANT COHN

