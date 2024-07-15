Why Deebo Samuel Will Be the 49ers' Offensive MVP in 2024
Last season, the 49ers' Offensive MVP deserved to go to Christian McCaffrey or Brock Purdy -- each player had a legitimate case for the award.
This season, I'm guessing neither player will be the 49ers' Offensive MVP. Not because they'll regress. But the odds simply are against them staying healthy for the full season. The 49ers have a notorious history of going through quarterbacks and running backs at an alarming rate. Last season was the exception.
And if Purdy or McCaffrey miss an extended period of time, Deebo Samuel's importance will sky rocket.
If Joshua Dobbs has to start a few games, you can bet he'll throw a ton of short passes to Deebo Samuel. Dobbs might not have the poise or the accuracy to get the ball downfield to Brandon Aiyuk as well as Purdy does, but any NFL quarterback can throw screens to Samuel and watch him break eight tackles.
if McCaffrey misses a few games, Samuel will have to reprise his role as the 49ers' wide back, the position he played when he was first-team All Pro in 2021. The 49ers haven't had to lean on Samuel as much as they did that season because they have McCaffrey, but if he's out, everything changes.
In addition, Samuel is extremely motivated this season, because it might be his final one with the team. Which means this essentially is a contract year for him. And the last time he was in a contract year, he was an All Pro.
I'm just saying.