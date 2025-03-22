All 49ers

Why the NY Giants Might Want to Trade for 49ers QB Brock Purdy

Both the 49ers and the Giants are in tough spots.

Grant Cohn

Dec 24, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
The 49ers want to keep Brock Purdy, but he reportedly wants to be paid nearly $60 million per season. Meanwhile, the Giants need a quarterback, but they have the third pick in the draft which means they likely will miss out on the top two quarterback prospects, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders.

So the Giants will have a choice. They can try to convince Aaron Rodgers to play for them. They can reach for the third-highest-graded quarterback prospect in the Draft -- Jaxson Dart. Or, they can call the 49ers and see what it would take to trade for Purdy.

Would the 49ers trade Purdy and the 11th pick to the Giants for the 3rd pick?

If the 49ers accepted that trade, they could commit to a full rebuild instead of the half rebuild they currently are attempting to pull off. Mac Jones would be their starting quarterback for 2025, they would take the best non-quarterback in the Draft -- either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter -- and then draft a quarterback with their first-round pick next year.

Maybe that's a better plan than making Purdy the second-highest-paid player in the NFL behind Dak Prescott. Unless the 49ers want to be like the Cowboys.

But are the Giants desperate enough for a franchise quarterback to trade for Purdy and then pay him what he wants? Or are they so traumatized by the Daniel Jones experience that they won't risk signing another non-elite quarterback to a big-money deal?

We'll find out soon enough.

