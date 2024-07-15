Why Ji'Ayir Brown Will Be the 49ers' Most Improved Player in 2024
Last season, the 49ers' most improved player was cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. He established himself as one of the most versatile corners in the NFL because he can play outside and in the slot equally well.
This season, the 49ers' most improved player will be someone else from the secondary -- second-year safety Ji'Ayir Brown. Last year, Brown replaced Talanoa Hufanga at strong safety after Hufanga went down for the season with a torn ACL. So Brown was playing slightly out of position because he's a free safety, not a strong safety.
Brown didn't make any plays behind the line of scrimmage last season, which is something top-level strong safeties usually do. But he did establish himself as a bonafide ball hawk in deep zone coverage. He had two interceptions in the regular season and one in the Super Bowl which could have been the defining play of the game if the offense didn't immediately go 3-and-out in Chiefs territory afterward.
This season, Brown gets to play free safety next to an All Pro strong safety in Talanoa Hufanga who should make Brown even better. Those two should complement each other considering Hufanga is at his best when he's close to the line of scrimmage and Brown is at his best when he's in center field. They should cover up each other's weaknesses.
Brown is such a talented ballhawk, don't be surprised if he intercepts five or six passes this season and goes to the Pro Bowl. He's that good.