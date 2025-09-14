Why Mac Jones Earned the 49ers' Trust to Sit Brock Purdy Another Week
The San Francisco 49ers ensured they had a competent backup quarterback this offseason when they acquired Mac Jones. Brock Purdy has had enough of an injury track record that the team had to feel confident if he got hurt. While Purdy may not miss significant time with his toe injury, Mac Jones proved that he can carry the load for the time being in his first start with his new team.
The San Francisco 49ers may start Mac Jones for one more week
Mac Jones was efficient in this game. He had 26 completions and three passing touchdowns. He was sacked three times, but beyond that, it is hard to find much to nitpick, especially with the expectations from a backup quarterback.
Jones spread the ball around, and the defense was not able to pack the box against the run because San Francisco continued to run the offense with no big changes.
The play of Jones may give the 49ers confidence to rest Purdy an extra week, ensuring he is completely healthy for his return.
Purdy is expected to miss two to five weeks with his toe injury. However, Adam Schefter reported that the injury may be closer to the two-week timeline than the longer. Still, while Schefter said there is a chance that Purdy can start next week, it would be unlikely.
With that in mind, the team would be smart to stick with Jones for another week. They were already uneasy with starting Purdy, and this ensures that he gets the extra week to come back healthier.
The 49ers playcalling is strong enough that the concerns over what Jones can do are not as strong. Jones does not have to go above and beyond what he is being asked to do; he just has to operate the offense.
More than that, Jones got the 49ers to 2-0. They obviously want to win every game, but if the team were coming off a loss, and they had a key division game at home, it may feel as though Purdy has to rush back into the lineup.
If Jones comes down to earth next week and the team loses, they will be 2-1 with a 1-1 division record. If that is the worst outcome from losing their star quarterback, among other big-name contributors, it may be a sign that this team can make a big run this year.
If they go 3-0 with two division wins and two Mac Jones wins, this may be the start of a special season.