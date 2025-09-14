All 49ers

Why Mac Jones Earned the 49ers' Trust to Sit Brock Purdy Another Week

What an impressive performance

Parker Hurley

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers ensured they had a competent backup quarterback this offseason when they acquired Mac Jones. Brock Purdy has had enough of an injury track record that the team had to feel confident if he got hurt. While Purdy may not miss significant time with his toe injury, Mac Jones proved that he can carry the load for the time being in his first start with his new team. 

The San Francisco 49ers may start Mac Jones for one more week 

Mac Jones was efficient in this game. He had 26 completions and three passing touchdowns. He was sacked three times, but beyond that, it is hard to find much to nitpick, especially with the expectations from a backup quarterback.

Jones spread the ball around, and the defense was not able to pack the box against the run because San Francisco continued to run the offense with no big changes. 

The play of Jones may give the 49ers confidence to rest Purdy an extra week, ensuring he is completely healthy for his return. 

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49er
Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Purdy is expected to miss two to five weeks with his toe injury. However, Adam Schefter reported that the injury may be closer to the two-week timeline than the longer. Still, while Schefter said there is a chance that Purdy can start next week, it would be unlikely. 

With that in mind, the team would be smart to stick with Jones for another week. They were already uneasy with starting Purdy, and this ensures that he gets the extra week to come back healthier. 

The 49ers playcalling is strong enough that the concerns over what Jones can do are not as strong. Jones does not have to go above and beyond what he is being asked to do; he just has to operate the offense. 

More than that, Jones got the 49ers to 2-0. They obviously want to win every game, but if the team were coming off a loss, and they had a key division game at home, it may feel as though Purdy has to rush back into the lineup. 

If Jones comes down to earth next week and the team loses, they will be 2-1 with a 1-1 division record. If that is the worst outcome from losing their star quarterback, among other big-name contributors, it may be a sign that this team can make a big run this year. 

If they go 3-0 with two division wins and two Mac Jones wins, this may be the start of a special season.

Read More

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News