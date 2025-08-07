Why One 49ers Defensive Player Could take a Big Leap in the Preseason
The San Francisco 49ers had the long road in mind when they drafted UCF defensive tackle Kalia Davis in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Davis was coming off a torn ACL that would almost certainly give him a lost rookie season, but the team made the bet. Now, as Davis enters his fourth NFL season, he is hoping to make a real impact. It would come at a perfect time, not only for him, but also the 49ers.
A big opportunity awaits for defensive lineman Kalia Davis
After losing his rookie season, Davis played late into the preseason in 2023 and ended the year with 54 snaps in the regular season. He was expected to make the team in 2024, but he injured his ankle in the first preseason game and missed the first four weeks of the regular season.
Davis finished the year with 259 snaps, which is a big step forward from last year. As he enters his third season healthy and fourth in the NFL, the 49ers almost certainly are going to need another step from him this year.
At the very least, Davis will get a strong chance to make a name for himself this preseason. The team is cycling through depth defensive linemen just to complete practice.
Kevin Givens will miss regular-season time, and while the extent of Evan Anderson's injury is unknown, he has missed the last week. The 49ers' adding defensive line depth can clue you in that he has no shot at playing this week and may not be able to get snaps next week.
So, when you look at the healthy interior linemen on the roster, there are Jordan Elliott, Alfred Collins, CJ West, Kalia Davis, Bruce Hector, and Sebastian Valdez. Valdez is a UDFA rookie, and Hector just arrived. Both Collins and West are rookies who will get plenty of preseason work, but both will be eased in.
Davis has gotten some work with the starters, so you should expect to see him early and often when the team opens the preseason against the Denver Broncos.
Beyond that, there is no sign of Givens or Anderson returning, and it is hard to see Valdez or Hector outperforming him this early. Davis has a legitimate chance to make the roster this year and get into the rotation in week one against the Seahawks. Staying healthy and showing progression will be key for Davis to gain that trust.